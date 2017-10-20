Islamabad - Senate Functional Committee on Thursday showed concern over the performance of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) stating that 89 percent of school-going children in Dera Bugti in Balochistan was out of schools.

The Senate Functional Committee for the problems of less developed areas met here with Senator Usman Kakar in the chair. The committee issued strict orders to resolve issues of employees of the NCHD.

Kakar said that the NCHD, which is responsible for increasing education and human development, was facing serious issues. The government has failed to resolve the issues of NCHD employees’ promotions, salaries, and arrears. The standing committee and the subcommittee have made several recommendations but they were not executed, he said.

Adviser on finance told the committee that the ministry had several times tried to resolve the issue of the NCHD but the hidden hand created troubles.

Senator Nisar Muhammad Khan said that the government was delaying the execution of the court order. The work of the NCHD is not satisfactory as 65 percent of school-going children of Baluchistan and 89 percent children of Dera Bugti are out of schools.

The committee directed to provide details of the commission’s teachers along with their national identity cards. The committee chairman said that “first let us decide about the administrative structure and employees of the commission and later, the performance of NCHD will also be evaluated”.

The committee asked the NCHD to stop taking disciplinary actions against the employees and pay salaries of 72 employees immediately.

Senator Azam Musa Khail alleged that the employees who are speaking for their rights were being harassed. He said that the employees were scared due to the action of the management.

The committee chairman said that the ministry of education and the NCHD should not ignore the Parliament and it was the duty of the committee to provide the employees their right.

Officials of the Pakistan Human Development Fund (PHDF) said that the due to the bad condition of the NCHD, they were not providing funds to the commission. The commission has failed to set up 2000 literacy centres and no special audit was carried out.

The committee chairman said that the PHDF was ready to fund the commission but they were restrained by the bad conditions of the NCHD. He said that the commission should carry the audit.

The NCHD chairperson said that the stipend of the teachers has been fixed at Rs8000 and rules in this regard have been forward the ministry for approval. “We believe in the supremacy of the Parliament and are trying to resolve the issues,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by senators Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi and Nisar Muhammad Khan and officials of the Ministry of Finance, Special Education and Establishment Division.