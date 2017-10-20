ATTOCK/SARGODHA - Five people were killed in Attock and two brothers died in Sargodha in separate road accidents while another person was strangulated on Thursday.

A car coming from Mianwali rammed into a roadside tree near Pind Sultani in the limits of Jand police when the driver of the car lost control due to speeding. Resultantly, four passengers onboard died instantly and only one survived. The deceased were identified as Ayub Gull, Abdul Ghaffar, M Taj and Mehram Khan while Tahir Iqbal was critically injured.

Separately, the body of 30 years old man was found from the fields near Burhan in the limits of Hassanabdal Police. Police sources said that some passers-by spotted a body of the man in the fields and informed the local police which shifted the body to THQ Hospital Hassanabdal for autopsy.

The medicolegal examination of the body revealed that the man was strangled to death and later his body was thrown there to conceal the crime. Moreover, a man was killed in a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle on Bafaad Road in the same police station limits.

Police and hospital sources said that Noman was going on his motorcycle when the speeding tractor-trolley hit him. He was taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The body was not identified till filing of the news report.

According to Sargodha police, a 22-wheeler Faisalabad-bound trailer, coming from Peshawar collided with a mini-truck, coming from Kalar Kahar on Motorway near Makhdom Interchange.

Resultantly, two brothers aboard the mini-truck identified as Mujahid, 22, and Rashid, 28, died instantly. The deceased brothers hailed from Faisalabad. The other two injured were moved to District Headquarter Teaching Hospital Sargodha for treatment. Police held the trailer driver and impounded the duo vehicles.

OUR STAFF REPORTER