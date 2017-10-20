NOORPUR THAL - Malik Sher Iqbal Baghoor, teacher at Govt Elementary School Rangpur Baghoor, was honoured with Star Teacher Award by the Punjab government. Deputy District Officer (education) Sheikh Amjad Ejaz, Assistant Education Officer Sarfraz Ahmed, school principals - Sher Bhatti and Malik Sultan Sikander and other notables of the area congratulated Malik Sher Iqbal for getting the best teacher award. They pointed out that Malik Sher has earned good name for his institution by winning the award. Noorpur Thal tehsil is proud of him, they added.

Meanwhile, the annual award and cash prize distribution ceremony was held at Govt Girls High School Noorpur Thal. DDO Education Sheikh Amjad distributed prizes to position-holders of the annual speech competition programme, held on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, DDO Education Sheikh Amjad said that parents, teachers and the society are proud of brilliant students. He appreciated efforts of the teachers over brilliant performance of the students. All the assistant education officers, school principals, teachers and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

