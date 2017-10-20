SIALKOT - The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) announced to fully support the Sialkot’s leather sector for the development of a leather zone here under UNIDO’s “Climate Change Adaptation Techniques Programme”.

The UNIDO senior officials stated this while addressing a meeting of the stakeholders at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The UNIDO officials including Project Manager Mr Ivan Kral and Country Representative Ms Nadia Aftab revealed that UNIDO would help the leather sector in effective control of environmental hazards caused by the tanning industry in the Sialkot. They said that to improve the adaptation capability, UNIDO was implementing a Global Environment Facility (GEF)-funded project entitled “Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation through Water Resource Management in Leather Industrial Zone Development” in Sialkot.

Under the project, they said, shift all the tanners scattered in and around the Sialkot city would be shifted to a centralised location. Various facilities like common effluent treatment plant, solid waste disposal site and common effluent collection system will also be provided, they added..

They termed it an important project for the leather industry of Sialkot which had been executed by Sialkot Tannery Association with the technical support provided by UNIDO.

The meeting was told that the Sialkot Tannery Zone project had been planned to reduce environmental footprints from Sialkot city as all the tanneries in and around the Sialkot city would be shifted to this newly planned leather industrial park in the outskirts of Sialkot with generous support from Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and Govt of Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed in details the progress of the Sialkot Tannery Zone Project and the pace of implementation on the project. They expressed the gratitude to UNIDO for valuable support to the project.

The meeting stressed the importance of climate change adaptation techniques especially for leather sector of Sialkot. Sialkot Tannery Association’s leaders Dr Aslam Dar, Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal and senior officials of TDAP and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) officials highlighted the importance of relocation of the tanneries.

Project Director M Atif elaborated the importance of the role of project partners in providing technical support in establishing effluent treatment plant. After the technical session, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik praised the efforts of UNIDO and assured them of its continuous support for industrial collaboration and safe environment for Sialkot.

The participants acknowledged the efforts of project partners and stressed a need for sustainability especially in terms of government support in environmental and related aspects.

The Project Director for Sialkot Tannery Zone) told the meeting that as per the layout plan, 554 plots had been allotted through balloting to the local tanners and most of these have paid land cost whereas the installments of the development charges are being paid regularly by the allottees. The technology to be adopted for CETP has been firmed up and detailed designing of CETP is underway through consultation firm engaged by UNIDO, he added.

Project Director M Atif said that the project was going to set an example of change in production patterns and working styles of entrepreneurs.