TOBA TEK SINGH : A woman was allegedly tortured to death by her husband and his three brothers in Chak 188/GB over domestic dispute on Thursday.

Police sources informed that deceased Shazia Bibi and her husband Shahbaz had quarrelled over some domestic issue. Upon which he along with his brothers severely tortured her. As a result, she died on the spot. The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile, a young married woman was kidnapped in the other night. Shoukat Ali, resident of Gojra’s New Plots locality informed the Gojra city police that his married daughter, who had come to his house, went out to a street shop where Asad, resident of Gujrat and his three accomplices bundled her into a car at gunpoint and drove off to unknown location. The police have started investigation into the incident.