MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The condition of a minor patient became critical after the use of the medicine “wrongly” prescribed by a doctor here on Thursday.

The one-year-old baby’s condition turned critical as she was administered the medicine. Imran Shah brought his sick daughter Ania to Children Hospital. The doctor on checking found that she was suffering from constipation. He prescribed medicine and asked him to get it from medical store. The father brought the medicine and showed it to the doctor before using. When the child took the medicine, she started blood vomiting and her condition turned precarious. On complaining, the doctors found that the store man had given wrong medicine for meant for external use only.

The DC took note of the situation and constituted an inquiry team consisting of the EDO Health and the Medical Superintendent to probe the matter.

Govt vows to ensure healthcare

JHABBRAN - The Punjab government is working with missionary passion to establish a healthy society, said District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Javid.

Modern healthcare is being provided for the patients in the District Headquarters Hospital and the patients were treated very carefully.

He said, “All the medical staff is performing their duties honestly and diligently and I personally supervise all the matters like attendance and duty hours daily as I have received strict instruction from the government of the Punjab that strict action be taken against those servants who are neglecting departmental duties.”