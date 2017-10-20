BEIJING - A seasoned diplomat Yao Jing has been appointed as a new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, sources of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here on Thursday.

Yao Jing was recently Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan. Formal announcement about Yao’s new assignment will be made soon. He will replace Sun Weidong, who served Pakistan more than four years, making a remarkable contribution in further strengthening decades old Sino-Pak strategic partnership.