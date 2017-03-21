KASUR : The police arrested 36 outlaws including 15 proclaimed offenders during search operation conducted across the district here the other day.

The police also recovered drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

According to DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police launched a search operation in targeted areas of the district. During the combing operation, the police searched 340 houses, interrogated 400 villagers and conducted biometric verification of 120 persons.

The police also arrested 36 outlaws including 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered illegal arms including seven pistols and drugs - 2kg of hashish and huge quantity of liquor - from their possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.