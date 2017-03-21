KHANEWAL : New Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial assumed charge of his office, replacing Zaid bin Maqsood who has been transferred.

The new DC was previously working as OSD in the S&GAD Department Lahore. He has also performed as Mandi Bahauddin DCO and Director Anti-Corruption Gujranwala.

During an introductory meeting with district heads of all the departments, DC Muzaffar Khan urged the officials to perform their duty with dedication. He pointed out all that subordinates should be judged by performance instead of personal liking or disliking.

ADCG Iftikhar Ali, ADC Revenue Sajjad Ahmed Khan, AC Agha Zaheer Abbas, EDO Education Ashfaq Gujjar, EDO Health, Dr Fazal Kareem, Kabirwala AC Afifa Sajeeha and other officials attended the meeting.