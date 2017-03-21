SADIQABAD: The open manholes on Tullo Road have become a nuisance for residents after it trapped several citizens into accidents.

During a survey, resident of the locality told this correspondent that the manholes have been open for several weeks. They said that the manholes have become an unbearable problem for residents of Tullo Road locality as it has trapped many citizens into accidents, especially in night. They said that they have submitted repeated applications to the local bodies’ representatives but the manholes could not be covered so far. They demanded the Sadiqabad TMC chairman to look into the matter and order officials concerned to cover the manhole so that they could travel safely on the road.

MEPCO INDIFFERENCE: Due to alleged indifference of the Mepco, an electricity pylon, carrying a transformer, fell to ground here at Govt Boys Degree College.

According to the college management, a transformer-carrying electricity pylon, installed on the college premises, was in deteriorated condition for the past several months. The Mepco authorities were requested repeatedly to restore the pylon but they never bothered to take any step which left the pylon, along with transformer, collapsed to the ground. The teachers and students, however, remained safe. Citizens demanded the government to take notice of the incident.