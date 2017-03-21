SIALKOT - Chawinda Railways Station in Pasrur tehsil wears a deserted look due to years-long closure of the passenger trains’ stopover.

The residential quarters adjacent to the railway station have also become the safe place for the stray dogs, animals and addicts due to the alleged slackness of the Pakistan Railways (PR) officials. The local social, religious, business and political circles of Chawinda expressed grave concerns over the critical situation. They urged the government to look into the matter and start train service at the station for the people.

They demanded early restoration of the deserted Chawinda railway station. They said that the city played a key role in national defence.

CUTLERY INSTITUTE’S FOUR-CLOSURE ENDS

The Punjab government has reopened the Wazirabad-based Cutlery Institute of Pakistan (CIP) as it remained closed for four years.

It restarted functioning on April 01, 2017 under the joint supervision of Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and All Pakistan Cutlery Association. In 2001, the government had established the Cutlery Institute at Wazirabad at a cost of Rs120 million for developing the cutlery industry in Wazirabad and Sialkot.

However, it was closed down by the government due to the lack of proper mechanism for running it. The Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) held negotiations with the All Pakistan Cutlery Association and restored it

Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) Incharge Sehar Nadeem and All Pakistan Cutlery Association Chairman Muhammad Kamran Bhutta signed an agreement in this regard. She said that the PSDF has also released a special grant of Rs5.6 million to the Institute where the PSDF would also start short-term training courses of computer designing, polishing and manufacturing. It will give Rs1,500 stipend to each student on monthly basis.