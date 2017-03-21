KASUR - Three persons were killed in separate incidents here the other day.

According to the Pattoki City Police, Siddiq Maseeh, 28, a resident of Medina Colony, went critical due to consumption of toxic liquor. He was shifted to a local hospital but could not survive.

In another incident, an unidentified man was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Multan Road.

According to the Phoolnagar Police, the deceased was crossing the road near Taj Restaurant when the truck crushed him to death. The police registered a case against the truck driver and launched investigation.

On the other hand, a man died allegedly due to suffocation.

According to police, Irshad, brother of the deceased and resident of Bhoye Asal, submitted an application to the Changa Manga Police that he and his brother Mumtaz worked at a pesticides factory in Kot Dogran. The other day, the accused Imtiaz forcibly sent Mumtaz to a room where he fainted due to release of poisonous gas. “Imtiaz did not allow me to shift my brother to hospital and let him suffocated to death in front of my eyes,” Irshad alleged. The police registered a case and started investigation.