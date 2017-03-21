SADIQABAD - The land mafia is implicating a villager in fake cases allegedly to grab his five marla plot.

Talking to media, Badal, a resident of Chak 19, alleged that the accused Ghulam Haider and Ghulam Qadir want to implicate him in fake cases. For the purpose, they have submitted numerous applications to the Ahmedpur Lamma Police in which they have charged him with false allegations, he claimed, adding the reason behind their meanness is that they want to grab his five marla plot.

He demanded the Punjab government and RY Khan DPO to take notice of the situation and take action against the accused.

ROAD REHAB DEMANDED: One of the main thoroughfares of Sadiqabad city has been in appalling condition, causing problems for pedestrians and motorists alike. Talking to media, residents of the area including Abdul Rauf, Amjad, Usman, Waseem and Munir said that due to indifference of the TMA, Jamaluddin Road has been in deteriorated condition since long. They said that the road is not only causing problems for pedestrians but also for motorists as their vehicles are losing capability to resist jerks due to frequent travel on the road, full of potholes.

They demanded the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter and order the officials concerned to ensure rehabilitation of the road at the earliest.