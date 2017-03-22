TOBA TEK SINGH/KASUR - Four persons including two women were killed in separate road accidents here on Tuesday.

According to police, two persons including a woman were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a bus rammed into a tree on Rajana-Pirmahal Road near Zakirabad in TT Singh. The bus was on the way to Multan from Faisalabad. As it reached near Zakirabad, the driver lost control of the steering in an attempt to overtake another bus. Resultantly, the bus rammed into a tree on roadside, killing two persons - Talib Hussain and Sajida Hussain - on the spot while 10 others including Sharifan Bibi, Amjad Siddiq, Syed Kazim Hussain, Khalid Hussain, Tariq Siddiq, Kashif Bashir, Arif Khan, Naseer Akhtar, Wahdat Bib and Sughra Bibi suffered injuries and were shifted to hospital.

In Kasur, an elderly man and a woman were killed separately in road accidents.

According to police, an unidentified elderly man was crossing Ferozpur Road near Mela Ram Stop when a speeding car crushed him to death.

In another incident, an elderly woman was crushed to death by a trailer in village Sattoki. Safia Bibi, 60, was on the way back home along with her son Muhammad Boota on a motorbike. As they reached near Sattoki, a speeding trailer hit the bike from the rear, killing Saifa Bibi on the spot while her son sustained critical injuries. The police are investigating.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS