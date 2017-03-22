HAFIZABAD - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has ordered a probe into the allegations regarding bogus allotments of plots/shops and other corrupt practices made by the secretary of Hafizabad Market Committee.

According to official source, an old licensee of grain market Sheikh Mustafa Ishaq had submitted a complaint to the ACE Punjab that he was an old commission agent of the grain market. According to policy of the Market Committee, the 49 plots should have been allotted to the middlemen who were licensee of the Market Committee since 2002. However, he added, its Secretary Shahbaz Cheema in collusion with his staff issued bogus food grain licenses to 45 non-businessmen and then allotted plots and shops to them at throwaway prices.

After receiving the complaint, the district administration had withdrawn the allotment letters a few days ago. Meanwhile, local citizens and Chairman of Awami Mahaz Rana Khalid Mehmood appreciated the inquiry ordered by the ACE Punjab to go through the scandal of bogus allotment and withdrawal of fictitious allotment orders by the district administration. He demanded stern action against the officials concerned.

On the other side, an old lady of Defence Road was deprived of 25 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs70,000 by two female swindlers in broad daylight.

According to police source, two young female swindlers entered the house of local businessman Sheikh Tariq. One of them kept talking with the old lady alone in the house and the other broke open the almirah and removed 25 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs70,000 cash. The police were reported about the daylight robbery but police failed to trace the swindlers. Meanwhile, Waqas Ahmad of Mohallah Farooq-i-Azam parked his bike (GAK-6253) outside his house but unknown thieves lifted away the bike.

STRICT ACTION SOUGHT: The acting deputy commissioner urged the officials concerned to make concerted efforts to save the human lives by taking stern action against the sellers of bogus, sub-standard, non-registered medicines. He said that the greedy and inhuman medical store owners were playing with the lives of humans.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Allah Ditta while addressing District Review Committee of Health Department said that merciless crackdown be made on the quacks, bogus doctors and no leniency be shown to them. He expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of DHQ Hospital and asked the CEO Health Hamid Rafiq to achieve the government's roadmap and those found negligent and work shirker be taken to task.