SIALKOT - The Education Department’s negligence and hollow claims have badly affected the teaching system at various government schools in Sialkot district and as a result the dropout rate is rising.

There are three teachers deputed to teach only 10 students at Govt Primary School Veeram-Uggoki. The Education Department spends Rs200,000 per month for teaching 10 students.

Moreover, there is no student enrolled in Govt Boys & Girls Primary School Gangaal-Kingra for the last seven consecutive years but three teachers Yasmeen Akhtar, Amanullah and Faqeer Saeen have been deputed there and getting salaries without teaching.

There were only 25 students enrolled in the school in 2010 but the number of students continuously dropped due to the lack of basic facilities. The classrooms are locked up while the windows, furniture and hand pumps have already been stolen. The school has been converted into a cattle shed by some local influential people who store the fodder in its corridors.

The local people said that they had repeatedly brought the miserable situation into the high ups of the Education Department but to no avail.

When contacted, Sialkot District Education Authority CEO M Farooq said that the matter was in the notice of the high-ups. He said that all the faults were being removed in this regard.

On the other hand, every passing day is adding to the miseries of the Govt. Non Formal Basic Education School at village Paktaal, in Pasrur tehsil as the nasty situation was resulting in rapid decrease in the number of its students.

Established several years ago, the building of the school has been victim of official neglect and apathy. The local people have already stolen the doors and windows of the school due to which both the classrooms have no windows and doors.

The school also remains the victim of the step-motherly treatment by the officials of Education Department as they could not provide any furniture for the school.

It lacks basic facilities like water, toilets, furniture and electricity leaving big question mark on the performance of officials concerned. The students are forced to get education while sitting on the unpaved floor of these classrooms.

The number of the students has reduced to only 15 students. For which, the department deputed a single female student to teach them. The boundary walls of the school have already been broken at various spots. There is neither a gate nor any concept of security for the school thus any untoward incident could occur.

The school has become a safer place for the stray animals and addicts. Local people said that they have repeatedly brought the nasty situation into the notice of the senior officials of Sialkot Education Department but they turned a deaf ear to the miserable and critical situation. The perturbed people urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious note of the critical situation.