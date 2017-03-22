KASUR: The police claimed to have busted four members of a notorious dacoit gang and recovered booty and illegal arms from their possession here the other day.

According to the Kot Radha Kishan Police, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formed a special team headed by the Kot Radha Kishan Police SHO. The team was tasked with busting the notorious Bilali Gang, involved in many dacoity and robbery incidents in the area. Utilizing their professional abilities, the team members held four members of the gang including ringleader Bilal alias Bilali, Allah Ditta, Waseem and Fiaz. The police also recovered booty worth Rs200,000 and illegal arms including three pistols and a large number of bullets from their possession.

The police also booked nine persons under National Action Plan for violating Security Ordinance and Tenant Act.