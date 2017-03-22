KAMALIA: The Jamiat Uema-e-Islam-S has postponed the "Khatm-e-Nubuwwat and Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan Convention" that was to be held on 23rd the March.

It has postponed it after negotiations with the district administration.

JUI-S District Ameer Pir Yousuf Bukhari and District Secretary General Maulana Ahmed Usman said, "We have always cooperated with the government and all law enforcement agencies including the Pak Army to eliminate terrorism and sectarianism from the country and will continue to do so in the future."

They added, "The district administration had requested to postpone the convention for a month and we have decided the same after consultation with our colleagues in the best interest of the country. A new date for the convention will soon be announced after discussing with the local administration."