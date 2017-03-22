MULTAN: The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has recommended award of PhD degree to Khurram Afzal, lecturer in Food Science and Nutrition Department. He successfully defended his research dissertation in presence of former Vice chancellor of Gomal University Prof Farid Khan. Khurram Afzal discovered during his research such compounds which could be utilised for cancer treatment. He was awarded a commendation certificate by BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Tahir Ameen.