KASUR : Tehreek-e-Dawat-o-Tauheed (TDT) urged the government to hang the bloggers responsible for uploading blasphemous content on social media.

Addressing a seminar here, TDT central leader Mian Jamil said that blasphemous content on social networking websites is intolerable. He said that the government should hang these bloggers to make them an example for others. He said that the TDT workers support the Operation Raddul Fasaad as it is crucial to eliminate terrorists' hideouts across the country.

Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Mehmood Abbas, Hafiz Zulfiqar Ali and Hafiz Zaheer also attended the seminar.