MULTAN - Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana suggested on Tuesday that a one-window system should be evolved to facilitate the traders and resolve their problems relating to different departments under one roof.

He observed this while addressing a delegation of local traders here at Circuit House.

He declared that the trading community would be given full protection, saying they play a key role in national progress. He said that the problems faced by the traders would be resolved on priority and they would be given opportunities to promote their businesses. He further declared that the tax-related issues would also be resolved as the traders want to pay tax but they were afraid of the complications in taxation process. "The government will restore the confidence of the traders," he added.

He said that the country took on the path of progress and prosperity due to the policies of the incumbent government. "The country is receiving investments as a result of which job opportunities are getting created," he added. He hoped that a positive change would take place in Pakistan due to the CPEC and businesses would flourish.

Referring to energy crisis, he said that the power generation increased considerably which would help run the wheel of industry. He added that the confidence of the investors was restored due to improvement in law and order situation. He said that the businessmen were respectable members of the society and their opinion should be respected. He said that we needed to work for the success of national agenda instead of individual one.

The Government said that the government put special emphasis on the development of South Punjab and health facilities in entire region were upgraded. He said that three new universities were set up in Multan, Tayyep Ordegon hospital in Muzaffargarh, Ghazi university and Ghazi Medical College in Dera Ghazi Khan, Khawaja Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology in Rahim Yar. He said that steps would be taken to turn Multan-Muzaffargarh, Muzaffargarh-Mianwali and Muzaffargarh-Head Panjnad roads into dual carriageways.

The traders, who were led by senior trader leader Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq, apprised the Governor of problems faced by their community.