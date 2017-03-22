SADIQABAD : PML-N leader Sardar Munir Ahmed showered the president of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship Trade and Investment Association (SLPFTIA) with praise for his services for eye patients.

Talking to journalists from Lahore on telephone, he informed that President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain will award SLPFTIA president Iftikhar Aziz with Pride of Performance on March 23, in acknowledgement of his noble services.

He said that due to his struggle, 30 eye-patients have been blessed with eyes. He informed that 50 to 100 eye donations will be sent to Pakistan from the platform of the SLPFTIA. The PML-N leader also inquired after patients' health at Mayo Hospital Lahore who recently got eyes through surgery.

SC verdict to draw final nail in rulers coffin

The rulers have lost public trust after being exposed by Panama leaks and the Supreme Court verdict will prove to be the final nail in the rulers' coffin. PTI (youth wing) tehsil president Hafiz Nadeem said while talking to media here the other day. He said that the PTI is struggling for the establishment of a government which could be called democratic in its true sense.

He pointed out that the incumbent government has broken all the past records of corruption, adding the public is tired of the rulers' false promises and wants the rulers to do something practically. The government has also failed to overcome terrorism and energy crisis, adding only PTI chairman Imran Khan can pull the country out of the crisis.