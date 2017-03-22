KAMALIA : A PPP lawmaker said that the poor had pinned hopes on the apex court regarding their welfare after decision in Panamagate case.

PPP Punjab Women Wing President MNA Belem Hasnain while talking to the workers at her residence said that development in the country will remain a dream unless its foundation is made solid with social and economic justice. Those who boasted of changing the destiny of the country could not do anything despite being absolute authority in the country for the past several decades, she said. The people have become aware of the fact and will demonstrate their conscience in the coming elections, she further said.

She regretted, "There are separate laws for the rich and the poor. A handful of people are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer day by day. We have to recognise the plight of the common man and take constructive measures to bring social and judicial reforms in the country."

SEMINAR: Women are an integral element of our society and they must be given proportionate representation at all the levels, said speakers in a seminar on Importance of Women in Society. It was organised by an NGO.

PTI Lawyers Forum Punjab Vice-President Asif Abbas Kathia, Tehsil Secretary General Iftikhar Ali Anjum, Sardar Abdul Rehman Dogar Advocate and others addressed the seminar. "In today's world, women are able to perform alongside men in politics and other areas of society. Current MPA in Kamalia is a woman and the former MPA Kamalia was also a woman. Two MNA on reserved seats in Kamalia are also women. Similarly, many women are performing public service jobs in various departments, which prove that women are not less capable than men in any field of life," the speakers said.