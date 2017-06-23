KASUR - Beggars have swarmed Kasur city and surroundings ahead of Eidul Fitr and are causing troubles for shopkeepers and shoppers, visiting bazaars for Eid shopping.

The report of a survey of The Nation reveals that the beggars have occupied important points in commercial hubs of the city. They cause inconvenience to the people, visiting markets for buying fruit, vegetables and other foodstuffs for Iftari.

The beggars intercept them and do not let them go until they pay them some money in the name of Sadqa, Fitr and Zakat. They use mean tactics for the purpose and blackmail people as well as shopkeepers emotionally into paying them money. It has been learnt that the beggars also misbehave and harass women visiting bazaars. They have also formed gangs who are allegedly involved in various theft incidents in different markets.

People and trade unions demanded Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to take notice of the practice and get them rid of it.

43 suspects held in crackdown

Police claimed to have held 43 suspects including 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 21 court absconders during a crackdown in different areas of the district.

According to police, the accused were wanted in different cases of murder, dacoity, robbery and theft like heinous crime. Police also recovered 3kg of hashish, 32 bottles of liquor, one pistol and a repeater from their possession. The SHOs have been directed to ensure foolproof security at mosques, Imambargahs, Madni Dasterkhwans and bazaars in their respective jurisdiction, police said. They have also been ordered to enhance patrolling in sensitive areas, they added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER