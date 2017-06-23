MULTAN - The Lahore High Court Multan bench rejected on Thursday a plea from police for further remand of Jamshed Dasti in water theft case while the hearing of another extortion case was also adjourned for indefinite period.

Jamshed Dasti was booked in a water theft case (FIR No 277/17) and Additional Prosecutor General requested for more remand of Jamshed Dasti. However, the request was turned down by the honourable court.

Dasti was recently arrested by the Muzaffargarh police for releasing water into a closed canal.

Similarly, the court adjourned the hearing of an extortion collection case (FIR No 71/16) for indefinite period.

ONE DIES IN ACCIDENT

At least one person was killed and 18 others injured when a speeding bus went out of driver’s control and over run a car before it overturned after plunged into a ditch near Greywala on Thursday.

Eye-witnesses told police that a tyre of the bus got burst due to over-speeding which caused the tragic accident. Rescue 1122 sources confirmed that the deceased was the car driver while all 18 injured were passengers out of which 11 were treated at the spot while seven were sent to Nishtar Hospital due to severe injuries. The bus was coming to Multan from Islamabad.

The bus driver escaped from the spot while the body of the deceased car driver was recovered after cutting the body of the car.