KASUR: Two persons including a woman were shot dead in two separate incidents of violence here the other day.

Munir Ahmed of Jhuggian Chor told the Khuddian Khas Police that he, along with Riaz and Qasim, was on the way back home. As they reached near Murali Railway Crossing Khuddian, suspect Siddique along accomplices opened fire on them. As a result, Riaz and Qasim sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital where the former succumbed to his wounds.

On the other hand, Safdar Ali of Razabad told Pattoki city police that he had divorced his wife Samina Bibi about a month ago. He alleged that it had angered his wife’s brothers and they shot his mother Khari Bibi dead. Police launched investigation.