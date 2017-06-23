BAHAWALPUR - Apart from difficulty, the recent rainfall in Bahawalpur district made the weather pleasant. Cool breeze brought smiles to the people’s faces who were earlier reeling under shocks from the scorching heat.

Power supply had been suspended for eight hours while numerous trees and electricity pylons also broke down during the rainfall and windstorm in the district. Electricity could not be restored so far in several localities.

At the same time, a large number of people were witnessed enjoying the pleasant weather on roads at night and in parks after Sehri.