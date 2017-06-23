CHINIOT - The special courts set up by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in February this year are successfully administering speedy justice in heinous crimes.

LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah initiated the idea of model courts to try the heinous crimes on daily basis. Chiniot was selected as model district and four model courts were set up there. These model courts were initially given the task to expedite the cases of murder, narcotics, kidnapping for rape.

For the last three months, these courts heard 134 cases of drug pushing and announced the verdict in just three days. Out of which 78 accused were given punishments, 50 were acquitted, 6 were disposed of due to the absence or death of accused and 14 accused were given punishment of probation.

District Police Officer Mustanser Feroz said that whenever a drug peddler is arrested, police send the samples of drugs to drug testing laboratory in Lahore within 24 hours. However, due to rush in laboratory as it is only one for the entire province, the testing report of narcotics substance takes 14 days, he said. After that, he noted, the case is tried in model court and decreed in just three days.

He said the accused were acquitted on technical grounds like no timely submission of narcotics to laboratory and other procedural flaws. The time of lodging of FIR and final verdict can be further shortened by establishing drug testing laboratories at divisional level to get timely testing results, he added.

District Sessions Judge Chaudhry Azam said that model courts are going successful in speedy dispensation of justice. It is initiative of LHC Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah while the pilot project will be implemented in other parts of province, he added.

District Bar Association President Yousaf Khiali said that speedy justice through model court showed that if police, prosecution and courts work with coherence, justice can be made with existing rules and laws and there no need of special extrajudicial courts like military courts in Pakistan.

Haroon Gloter, president of Shaheen Welfare Society which provides legal aid to poor litigants, observed that drug pushing and consumption had also reduced with model courts and the big drug barons were punished and sent behind bars.

Speedy justice was witnessed in a 9/c case of Control of Narcotics Substance Act as there was trial of the accused in three consecutive days and on the 3rd day, the decision was made by the court.

Pervaiz Ahmed