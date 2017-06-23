BAHAWALPUR - Doing wheelies is not a sport rather it is a deadly stunt which has not only disabled countless youth but has also claimed many precious lives.

This was the crux of speeches made during a walk organised by the traffic police to create awareness among the masses regarding harms of one-wheeling. Motorway Police, Rescue 1122, District Police personnel and a large number of citizens participated in the walk. The walk started from Khanpur Adda and concluded at City Park. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans describing harms of one-wheeling. They also distributed pamphlets to people enlightening them on the harms of one-wheeling.

Addressing the participants, Prof Imran Bashir stressed action against wheelie-doers to bring an end to the deadliest stunt. Motorway official Asim Jalaal stressed the need for discouraging wheelie-doers and sensitise them to the harms of the stunt. Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran Railway Road, Bano Bazar and Phool Market Ch Boota Tahir pointed out that the one-wheelers not only hurt themselves but also cause trouble for their and others’ families.

A Division police SHO Ch Ghulam Dastagir said that one-wheelers must consider the walk as warning. He said they would be jailed if they try to perform the stunt on Chand Raat or Eid.

Traffic Police DSP Ch Asghar said that the wheelie-doers not only destroy others’ families but also hurt their own parents. He said that he visited Auto Market and warned the motor mechanics not to prepare motorcycles for one-wheeling and they would be imprisoned otherwise. He said the traffic police are on roads round the clock and will take stern action against one-wheelers. The DSP also expressed gratitude to the participants to make the walk successful.

