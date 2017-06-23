MIRPUR (AJK) - A Kashmiri delegation on Wednesday urged the European Union to support the recent call made by United Nations high commissioner on human rights for immediately sending a UN mission to Kashmir to assess the fast deteriorating human rights situation.

The delegation is attending the ongoing 35th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, says a message reaching here on Wednesday.

Its leader Altaf Hussain Wani moved this call during a meeting with the representatives of the European Union in Geneva and apprised him of the prevailing and continued situation of human rights in the troubled Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir territory where people of launched the struggle for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation since last seven decades and most particularly since over 28 years.

In this meeting of great significance with the EU Representatives, Wani briefed them of the continued and increased abuse of human rights by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

He urged EU representatives to support the call of UN High Commissioner for sending a fact finding mission to both sides of line of control, since Pakistan has accepted the request of High commissioner but India is still in denial mode.

“EU has a strong commitment to human rights it is imperative for EU to support such kind of mission. Since India has chocked all spaces if political dialogue and is hell bent to suppress the peoples resistance through use of force,” said Wani.

“In recent past India has crossed all limits of brutality, blinding and maiming people by pellets and bullets, using innocent people as human shield. But EU has remained silent on this and thus given India a free hand,” Wani observed. He added if India continues to remain in denial mode and continues its military repression and the absence of dialogue will escalate the situation and it could become disastrous.

He urged EU to come forward to help India to end its arrogance and comply to its international obligations. Wani criticized EU for not giving India a tough time during UPR India. EU delegation was comprised of delegates from UK, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Ireland, Check Republic, Poland, and France, the message concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER