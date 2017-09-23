MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take up and highlight the Kashmir issue over the subjugated people's massacre and human rights violations by Indian military forces.

Addressing the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir which met in New York, he highlighted the widespread massacre, torture of the Kashmiris and devastation in the bleeding valley of Indian -occupied Kashmir.

In presence of the secretary general of the OIC, members of the Contract Group on Jammu & Kashmir, Masood Khan said, "In Indian occupied Kashmir today, the young man is hunted, the bereaved woman mourns and wails, and the hapless child is stunned. There are bullets, fire and blood everywhere. Kashmir is a unique war theatre in the world annals where 700,000 troops, armed to teeth, are killing unarmed civilians. And yet the United Nations does not think that this is a threat to peace and security."

The president elaborated the prevailing ugly situation of the bleeding valley following the increased human rights abuses and ethnic cleansing of the freedom loving people of the occupied valley, says a message reached in Mirpur and officially released to the media on Thursday.

In his detailed address to the OIC Jammu & Kashmir Contact Group congregation, the AJK president said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir requested to the OIC Contact Group to call upon the UN Security Council to urgently hold a debate on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and devise ways to follow up on its own resolutions to hold a referendum to determine the political future of Kashmir.

He also urged the UN Secretary General to use his good offices, without conditions, caveats and qualifications, to intercede and help find a just and lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He request to the ICRC to investigate and report on the violations of international humanitarian law in IOK and urge the Human Rights Council to take cognisance of the abhorrent human rights conditions in the Occupied Kashmir, and reiterate and pursue its proposal to send a fact finding mission to the territory to assess the severity of the situation on ground.

He asked the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the use of chemical weapons in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and urged the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide to investigate and establish Indian forces' crimes against humanity and acts of genocide in IOK.

He called for widely disseminating the report of the OIC' Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on the appalling human rights situation in IOK, besides calling upon India to rescind its draconian laws especially the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) that have been called a 'lawless law' by Amnesty International. He also asked it to dissuade India from pursuing the path of escalation, and urged it to cooperate in creating an environment for engagement amongst Pakistan, India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to explore a lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Sardar Masood said, "Kashmiris are grateful to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for its steadfast support to the cause of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Since 1990, every year, the OIC has passed resolutions on Kashmir, condemned human rights violations in IOK, established mechanisms to monitor the horrendous situation there, and incorporated its decisions on Kashmir in its ministerial and Summit communiques. In the past three decades, no other international body has so consistently and so courageously extended diplomatic support to the Kashmiris."

He said, "We are especially thankful to the OIC Contact Group which gives patient and considerate hearing to the Kashmiris and projects their voice in the OIC and to the international community. We deeply appreciate the high level presence in today's meeting."

He appreciated and commended the leadership of the OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, for his strong commitment to the cause of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris were especially thankful to Pakistan which has resolutely supported Kashmiris' cause for past seven decades.

"Pakistan is the only sovereign window we have to the global community. Without Pakistan, we would be completely disenfranchised internationally," he declared. Calling upon the international community to must move for making a just and moral political choice on Kashmir, the AJK President said the past 15 months have been a living hell for the Kashmiris in IOK. Hundreds have been killed, hundreds others blinded by the use of lethal pellet guns, women have been dishonoured and raped, and those demanding freedom are detained and tortured in prisons.

Kashmiri leadership is being persecuted besides enforced disappearances, custodial killings and fake encounters are rampant, he said. "Through search operations, houses are being vandalised and demolished. Unarmed non-combatants are killed with impunity. Disproportionate power is being used against defenceless civilians. Several mass graves of thousands of Kashmiris have been discovered. There is information blackout in the occupied territory," he said. There is ample evidence that the Indian soldiers are using chemical weapons against Kashmiris in different locations of the occupied territory."

Indian occupied Kashmir, he underlined, was being turned into a human wasteland; and the new generation of Kashmiris is being brutalized, he said.

"Does it not sound like the chapter and verse of human rights violations? Yes, it is, and all these crimes against humanity are being committed by India in violation of the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the two covenants that guarantee all rights to all the citizens of the world, the Geneva Conventions and the Cairo Declaration on Human Rights in Islam. Indian occupation forces in Kashmir make a mockery of international laws. India uses its dark, draconian laws that give its marauding soldiers a license to kill with complete immunity," Masood said.

The AJK president said that as if this carnage was not enough to satiate India's appetite for Kashmiri Muslims' blood, they have taken a series of measures to reduce Kashmiri Muslim population to a minority by changing the demography of the state. In the disputed territory, the Kashmiris are not being given permanent residences while illegal settlements of Pandits and former army personnel are being built, and Kashmiri land is being leased out to Indian industrialists.

"We reject India's malicious disinformation campaign to demonise Kashmiris as terrorists and militants. There are no terrorists in Kashmir, only millions of peaceful, unarmed, non-combatant civilians demanding freedom from Indian oppression and occupation," Masood Khan said.

He said the biggest tragedy of our times, Masood Khan observed, is that despite India's appalling atrocities, the international community is impassive and indifferent. The champions of human rights are not only silent but in many instances are siding with the oppressor by condoning Indian forces' war crimes in Kashmir, he pointed out.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, he said, was established on October 24, 1947 and its sole purpose is to attain the freedom of the rest of the state that was forcibly occupied by India. Since then Indian occupation forces have maintained their illegal and repressive rule over the territory, he said.

"We strive to get Kashmir liberated no matter how long it takes and how harsh the conditions are created by India. We have waited for seventy years; we hope that the dark night of occupation in Kashmir would end and Kashmiris like other peoples of the world will be able to breathe in an environment of freedom in the occupied territory," he concluded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER