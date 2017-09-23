MULTAN - A tribal leader from Dera Bugti area of Balochistan said on Friday that Brahmdagh Bugti and Altaf Hussain promoted terrorism in Pakistan on Indian instigation while sitting in London.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club, Mir Tariq Hussain Massoori Bugti, former member of Balochistan Assembly and chief of a branch of Bugti tribe, informed that the enemies of Pakistan, who want to disintegrate the country, are behind installation of signboards in Switzerland. He maintained that India allocated billions of rupees to fund terrorist activities in Pakistan. "We demand Switzerland to cancel the visas of Brahmdagh Bugti and other terrorists wanted by Pakistani authorities and extradite them to Pakistan," he demanded. He said that CPEC is indigestible project for the enemies of Pakistan and they hatched a series of conspiracies against it. He said that CPEC would play the role of backbone in development of Pakistan.

He strongly criticised Western countries and said that Europe, which claimed to be a strong opponent of terrorism, harboured terrorists like Brahmdagh Bugti. "His terrorist group operate in border areas of Balochistan via Afghanistan and target security forces and civilians," he pointed out. He strongly condemned attacks on armed forces and civilians in Balochistan. He anticipated that the CPEC would bring progress and prosperity to Balochistan.

He said that Sardar Akbar Bugti was a good administrator but Brahmdagh never held any public office nor was he head of his tribe. He added that 99 percent companions of Brahmdagh left him and returned to the mainstream. He said that Brahmdagh fought to get the post of tribal chief but pretended to be fighting for Baloch rights. "He has got political asylum in Switzerland under the same pretext. He is trying to kill his cousin Mir Ali Bugti to capture tribal chief post," he claimed. He declared that the Balochs stand with Pakistan Army shoulder to shoulder to defeat the terrorists.

MEPCO CEO ON END TO OUTAGES

State minister for water resources Javed Ali Shah disclosed on Friday that work on many power generation projects is underway to end electricity shortage and they would be accomplished either by December 2017 or March 2018.

Talking to media after meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Ch Akram here at Mepco headquarters, he added that many projects of power generations through air, water, solar and LNG had already been accomplished. He claimed that Pakistan would be declared loadshedding free very soon. He further revealed that construction of small and large dams was also underway.

Ch Akram said that Mepco set up new grid stations, upgraded old ones, installed new high tension feeders and accomplished hundreds of bifurcation projects which eliminated tripping complaints. He declared that all the underway projects would be completed till the end of October.





