MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has warmly welcomed the address of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the 72nd annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at New York.

He declared it as the genuine narrative and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "In his maiden address at the UNGA, the Prime Minister highlighted the Kashmir issue in a dynamic and resolute manner," Masood Khan said in a telephonic chat from New York to this news correspondent on Friday.

"The majority of his speech was related to the Indian Government's aggression in occupied Kashmir," the President added. President Masood Khan said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for his bold stance on the Kashmir issue. Apart from this, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi brought up the Kashmir issue with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General and requested that the UN send a special envoy to Kashmir in order to monitor the actual situation on ground. The Prime Minister firmly asserted that the Security Council's resolutions on Kashmir may be implemented in a just and impartial manner.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir made these remarks while talking to Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community in Brooklyn on Thursday. A large number of Kashmiri Diaspora from New Jersey and other states also participated in the reception ceremony.

The President said that attaining freedom is not an easy task for the people of a nation. He said that in 1947, thousands of Muslims from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan sacrificed their lives for the liberation of this territory. People of the occupied Kashmir have been sacrificing their precious lives for the past 70 years, he said. Despite, the intimidating presence of 700,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, the struggle for freedom can be crushed and till this day the spirit of the people of Kashmir remains at its highest.

The President said that Pakistan has actively pursued the Kashmir issue at every international forum which has become a matter of despair for the Indian Government. He said, "Our diplomatic efforts shall continue for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. The OIC Contact Group on Kashmir has passed numerous resolutions in this regard and we are hopeful that a positive diplomatic outcome will soon be achieved."

He said that a new era of development in Azad Kashmir has been initiated. Development work on all roads connecting various districts of AJK to Pakistan is in progress, which shall soon be completed. With in the coming year the road connecting Rawalakot to Rawalpindi shall be completed according to the highest technical standards.

Other major projects under the CPEC will connect Mansehra to Muzaffarabad, Kohala, Azad Pattan and Holarr through an expressway; which will lead towards Mirpur and Mangla, ultimately connecting all three divisions of AJK, he said. From 2025, 7000 to 8000 megawatts of electricity will be generated locally in AJK. Currently, work on Karot and Kohala Hydro Power Projects are in progress, he added.

He said that the current AJK Government has given special to help improve and enhance the education standards in AJK. In his regard, the selection of teachers and lecturers has been initiated on strict merit basis.





