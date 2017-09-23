MULTAN - Religious parties and citizens marked Friday as protest day against genocide of Rohingya Muslims as clerics adopted condemnation resolutions in Juma sermons while the activists of different organisations staged a number of demonstrations.

The workers of Jamaat-e-Islami, JUI-F and Qaumi Aman Committee staged demonstrations at Chowk Rasheed Abad and Chowk Shah Abbas and demanded government to immediately sever all diplomatic ties with Myanmar. They carried out non-stop sloganeering against Burma, UN, OIC and other world powers. They also demanded deployment of UN Peace Troops in Burma.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Ataur Rehman, Sheikh Obaidur Rehman, Sheikh Nadeem Akbar and others strongly condemned massacre of Rohingya Muslims by Burmese army. They stressed upon the Muslim world especially Pakistan to play role for the rescue of Rohingya Muslims. They also asked UNO to end its criminal silence and intervene in Burma to get stopped ethnic cleansing.

They urged upon Muslim states to open their doors to the oppressed Rohingya Muslims besides supplying medicines, food, water and other essentials to them at their camps in Bangladesh. They stressed upon the government to immediately shut Burmese embassy in Islamabad.

PROTEST FOR RECOVERY OF

KIDNAPPED MJAH LEADER

The activists of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) staged a protest, demanding recovery of their Naib Amir Maulana Ali Abu Turrab here on Friday. The protesters were led by Allama Inayat Ullah Rehmani and Qari Hidayat Ullah Rehmani, who shouted slogans against the government.

The speakers warned the government on this occasion not to test the patience of the people and recover the kidnapped leader forthwith. They added that Maulana Ali Abu Turrab was a true ambassador of inter-sect harmony and his kidnapping was a proof of security agencies failure. They warned that a country-wide protest drive would be launched if he was not recovered forthwith.

Pillion riding, loudspeaker use banned

The administration has enforced Section 144 PPC for first 10 days of Muharram and pillion riding, use of loudspeaker and provocative speeches have been banned in Multan.

Addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha declared that strict action would be taken against those delivering hate speeches or violating Section 144. He disclosed that 120 CCTV cameras had been installed on the routes of Muharram processions and round the clock surveillance of the routes would be done to thwart the vicious designs of miscreants. He added that all encroachments from the routes had been demolished, streetlights installed and roads repaired.

He said that all processions would strictly observe time schedule given to the administration by their organisers to maintain peace. He urged upon the clerics to disseminate the message of love and harmony through their sermons.

On the occasion, CPO Ch Muhammad Saleem said that aerial surveillance of the processions would be done while over 2,000 cops would perform Muharram duty. He said that the decision to suspend cellphone service would be made by the provincial government while army would be called in case of any untoward incident.

OUR STAFF REPORTER