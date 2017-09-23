BAHAWALPUR (Staff Reporter): District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Tariq Javed sentenced two convicts to death and fined Rs1 million on charges of murder and robbery. Maqsood Ahmad and Arshad during an armed robbery at a house located in Shahdra had murdered a person named Shafiq and injured Munir Gul for resisting by shooting them. Police Station Civil Lines had registered a case against the criminals and arrested them. During hearing at District and Sessions Court, Judge Chaudhry Tariq Javed passed the sentence.

UAF Toba campus 15th anniversary celebrated

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): Students and teaching staff of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Toba campus celebrated 15th anniversary of the campus here on Wednesday. They took out a rally which was led by Principal Dr Pervaiz Akhtar. Addressing the rally, he said that thousands of students had been benefited from the campus as they completed their degree programmes and diplomas at their hometown. "Earlier, they travelled to Faisalabad for the purpose," Mr Akhtar said. In future, the institution would provide more opportunities of education to the students of Toba, Pirmahal, Rajana, Kamalia and Shorkot tehsils, he added.

Four day business training starts at UoG

GUJRAT (Staff Reporter): The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) started a four-day accelerator camp for BIC teams here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day. The centre had selected 15 teams of UoG students with innovative business ideas earlier this year for self-business training after a tough competition among 350 teams. The four-day camp will teach the young entrepreneurs how they can excel in their start ups as well as become responsible members of society while continuing their academic journey. BIC Expert Haider Meraj said that the BIC, in keeping with the current trends in education, provides the youth with the most conducive environment to discover and strengthen their potential skills. "We nurture young minds through training so that they should become responsible member of society and play their vital role in community welfare and national development," he said. Renowned businessmen and entrepreneurs from across the country will train the UoG BIC teams. The topics include modern concepts of business design, development, utility, launch, marketing of new products etc.

The experts include: Ibrahim Ahmed, Director Student Services Centre (SSC) Muhammad Yaqoob, BIC Expert Haider Miraj, Adnan Akbar, ORIC Manager Shahzada Babar, SSC Deputy Director Waqas Manzoor Dar and Mehwish Munawwar.