SADIQABAD - A peace walk was organised in connection with intersects harmony during the upcoming month of Muharramul Haram here the other day.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Socrat Aman Rana. It started from Qasr-e-Rubab and ended at main Imambargah.

Addressing the participants, the DC pointed out that every individual is responsible for maintaining peace during Muharram.

He sought collective efforts from all segments of society to ensure peace during the forthcoming month.

He also urged Shia Ulema Council leaders to preach brotherhood among followers of their school of thought.

DSP Mehr Nasir Sial, Assistant Commissioner Abdur Rauf, Chairman Municipality Ch Shafiq Pappa, TMA Chief Officer Mehmood Ahmed and Anjuman-e-Tajran General Secretary Ehsanul Haq participated in the walk.

OUR STAFF REPORTER