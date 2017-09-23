FAISALABAD/BAHAWALPUR - District administration and police officers have chalked out a plan for the security of proposed 443 processions and 1,281 Majalis to be held during the first 10 days of Muharram.

They also ordered to ban the entry of 61 Ulema and Zakreen in district Faisalabad while 96 Ulema/Zakreen have been gagged for a period of 60 days in order to maintain peace. Volunteers of Civil Defence would also be associated with the security arrangements along with 27 walkthrough gates, sophisticated and advanced bomb disposal units and boot jammers in the radius of 200 meters, they said. Moreover, they added, the five companies of Pak Army are reaching Faisalabad to assist for controlling the law and order situation. Control rooms at district and tehsil levels have also been established for the monitoring of Muharram arrangements while live coverage would be ensured of all main Muharram routes and Majalis through CCTV cameras, the officers said.

The emergency medical services have also been put on high alert with the availability of doctors, para-medical staff, medicines, blood bank and other medical facilities, they said.

Traffic plan has also been chalked out for the smooth flow of traffic during Muharramul Harram besides repairing of roads and removal of encroachments. The Fesco authority has also announced to reschedule the loadshedding and avoid outages in the night during first 10 days of Muharram, they concluded.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal presided over the meeting of District Emergency Board, and directed that during Muharram all departments stay on high alert and ensure mutual coordination.

DEO Dr Asif Rahim Channar briefed the meeting regarding the emergency plan in connection to Muharram while Chairman District Council Sheikh Dilshad Qureshi and other administrative officials were also there. On the routes of mourning processions appropriate lighting, manhole be covered and other hindrances be removed, he directed.

