SIALKOT - Punjab Rangers Director General Maj-Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat said that the Punjab Rangers would give a tit-for-tat response to the enemy (India).

He said that the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) were targeting the civilian population in Sialkot border villages with unprovoked mortar shelling. He stated this while talking to the heirs of the local people, martyred in Indian shelling, during his visit to Indian shelling-hit villages.

He expressed complete solidarity with the grieved families. He also inquired after the health of the injured. He said that the Punjab Rangers have the full capability to defend every inch of the Motherland besides giving answer to the enemy in befitting manners.

He said that the Indian BSF is writing the stories of its brutality and cruelty by targeting the civilian population in Sialkot border villages.

The DG was given a comprehensive briefing on operational, security and training aspects. The senior Punjab Rangers officials told that the director general who interacted with the soldiers performing duties along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The DG appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers. He also reiterated that Rangers was prepared to give its best towards fulfillment of its sacred responsibility, and instructed troops on forward posts that any ceasefire violation from across the border be responded aggressively

Meanwhile, all the six people martyred in unprovoked Indian shelling were laid to rest in their native graveyards in Sialkot bordering villages Beeni Sulehriyaan-Charwah and Kundanpur-Sucheetgarh here on Friday. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended the funerals. Meanwhile, the grieved families of these Indian shelling victims lodged a strong anti-India protest by keeping the dead bodies in villages. A large number of the local people participated in the anti-India protest. They also chanted anti India slogans besides expressing complete solidarity with the affected families.

The grieved families urged the Pakistan government to take up this Indian war aggression issue effectively on all the international forums including UN and International Court of Justice (ICJ). They were of the view that it was high time for Pakistan to adopt a strict, strong and bold stance against rising incidents of ceasefire violation by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF).

The people in Indian shelling hit Sialkot border villages continued moving towards the safer places in Sialkot city and its surroundings due to the mounted tension along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

The people were moving towards safer places along with their cattle due to the unprovoked intensified mortar shelling by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Sialkot border villages. According to the local people, the border tension along both the sides of the Sialkot Working Boundary has mounted again due to the over night's killings of six Pakistani civilians by unprovoked intensified Indian mortar shelling.

Most of the people, living in Sialkot border villages, have again shifted to the safer places in Sialkot city and its surroundings as well, the local police officials added.

"Now, these people were again back to the safer places along with their cattle after leaving their houses recently badly shelled by Indian BSF, targeting the civilian population in Sialkot border villages," the people said. They said that the morale and spirit of the Pakistani people living in the Sialkot border villages were very high. However, they added that India is a cunning enemy, which could start shelling the Sialkot border villages by targeting the civilian population. Thus, the locals were moving towards the safer places along with their cattle.

All the government and private educational institutions remained closed for second day due to Indian shelling in Sialkot border villages.

The senior officials of the Sialkot education department claimed that these schools will be re-opened soon after the situation returns towards normalcy in Sialkot border villages.

The affected villages include Joiyaan, Anula, Bajra Garhi, Naankey Chak, Dheelam(Bajra Garhi Sector),Harpal, Salaankey, Wahga, Khanor, Sangiyaal, Umeraanwali, Sarhaal, Jarwaal (Harpal sector), Thathi Kalaan, Wainse, Daallowali, Thathi, Meendarwal and surrounding villages (Sucheetgarh Sector), Jarwal, Charwah, Merajkey, Akhnur, Tulsipur, Behlaadpur, Mairaajkey, Jamaal Jand, Dhamaala, Haakimwala, Tulsipur, Lasso Chak, Bharthaal, Rangpur, Tandiyaal, Thakariyaal, Sangiyaal and surrounding villages (Charwah Sector).