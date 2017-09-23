KASUR - Residents of Ward 33, Shah Inayat Colony are forced to drink contaminated water as water supply pipes have been wrecked and unchanged for the past five years.

A survey report of The Nation reveals that water pipes in the locality are too old and broken from several spots. Water being supplied through these pipes often gets mixed with sewage and resultantly, becomes unhygienic for people's health. According to Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, vice president of Shah Inayat Colony Welfare Society and member of Kasur Press Club, several complaints have been submitted to local bodies' representatives but to no avail. He submitted an application to Commissioner Lahore Division and Kasur deputy commissioner look into the matter and resolve their grievances.

OUR STAFF REPORTER