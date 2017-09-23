FAISALABAD - Infuriated students of a local college Friday torched six buses, plying on the same route, after a bus crushed to death a student of the same college. According to police and Rescue 1122, the incident took place on Faisalabad-Sargodha Road when a speeding bus ran over a student, Haider Ali of Government Islamic College. He died on the spot.

As news of the student's death reached the college, a large number of students assembled on Sargodha-Faisalabad Road. The furious students set ablaze six buses one after other. The local police also reached after hearing news of the student's killing but could not dare stop the students from torching the public transport buses.

Police said that a student was crushed to death by a speeding bus and companions of the deceased students, blocked the road for all kinds of traffic and set on fire six buses.

After hours of protest, the police high-ups took notice of the incident and ordered the local police to bring the law and order under control.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The police assured to bring the culprits to book after which they dispersed.

Meanwhile, owners of the buses also lodged protest with local police and asked them to nab the students, involved in burning their buses.

