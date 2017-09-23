SAMBRIAL - A teen age girl was kidnapped in the absence of her family here in Sambrial on Friday. According to FIR lodged with Sambrial Police, accused Khalil Ahmed Chaand, resident of Muhallah Sultan Pura with the connivance of an unidentified accomplice, kidnapped a 17-year-old girl "M" (Identity withheld) while she was alone in her house. The Sambrial Police registered a case on the application of her mother.

DEATH CONDOLED

The aunt of prominent social worker and writer Mudassar Hussain Cheema passed away. Political leaders, religious scholars, journalists, lawyers, teachers, business men and people from all walks of life condoled the death with the social worker.

'Wrong injection' claims life

SHEIKHUPURA: A 20-year-old man died allegedly after a quack administered him wrong injection. The police said the incident occurred in Mauza Barianwala on Friday. The victim Rizwan, suffering from fever, went to the clinic of a local quack Nadeem. The quack administered him an injection but soon condition of the patient deteriorated and he was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctor pronounced him as dead. The Bhiki Police have started investigation.–Staff photo