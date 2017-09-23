GUJRANWALA: A woman set herself on fire after a quarrel with her husband over some domestic issues here at Rahwali on Friday.

According to police sources, Shanawar, 26, had a quarrel with her husband Azmat, which disheartened her. In sheer disappointment, she set self on fire after sprinkling petrol on her body. Resultantly, she received critical burns and was rushed to DHQ hospital from where she was referred to a Lahore hospital due to her critical condition.

CRUSHED TO DEATH

A girl was crushed to death by a truck here on GT Road in Rahwali. According to rescue sources, seven-year-old Haseena was going with her father Hakeem Ullah on a motorcycle Rikshaw when near Rahwali she suddenly fell off the bike. In meanwhile, a speeding truck ran over her. The Cantt Police have started investigation.