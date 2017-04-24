SIALKOT - The artistes gave fabulous performance in historic play "Heer Ranjha" staged here at the auditorium of University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus here on Sunday.

The artistes belonging to Lahore-based volunteers... Sangat Group - gave a fabulous performance by highlighting various aspects of "Heer Waris Shah".

The main theme of stage play was taken from Sufi Poet Waris Shah's Heer. The female artistes of Sangat Group gave a 90 minutes long non-stop performance and won the hearts of the audience.

The auditorium at UoG Sialkot was echoed with big clapping for the artistes who successfully raised the historic characters through their flawless performing arts.

A large number of the participants including the UoG students, teachers, retired and serving senior educationists took keen interest in this stage play and highly hailed the performance.

Rehan Younas(CEO of UoG Sialkot Campus), Chairman Faisal Manzur, Kaleem Raza (Director Students Affairs UoG Sialkot Campus) and Sangat Lahore Group leader Miss Huma said that holding of the stage play aimed at raising the artistic capabilities in the performing arts.

Lauding the performance, they termed the female artistes prowess amazing and marvellous, which, they said, depicted the historic characters in judicious way.

They pledged to continue struggle for the promotion of dramatic cultural activities at UoG Sialkot Campus in collaboration with Sangat Lahore Group.

A large number of people from all walks of life watched the play.

RS1B RELEASED FOR FLYOVER

The Punjab government has released a special grant of Rs1 billion for initiation of work on the project of a flyover at Sialkot city's congested China Chowk.

The fly over has been named after Prof Asghar Saudai ...the Sialkot based senior educationists, poet, intellectual, the creator of Naara-e-Pakistan "Pakistan Ka Matlab Kiya La Ilaaha Il-Allah."

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt stated this while addressing an important meeting of the party workers held at PML-N House Sialkot here on Sunday. He said that the Prof Asghar Saudai flyover would be helpful in lessening the growing flow of traffic on main inter-city roads in Sialkot. It would be the second overfly in Sialkot city here.

He said that the project would be completed in a stipulated period of one year and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would soon inaugurate the project.

Local MPAs - Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Sialkot Municipal Corporation Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and PML-N Women Wing Sialkot President Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on this occasion.

OUR STAFF REPORTER