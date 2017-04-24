TOBA TEK SINGH - The Islamic Ideological Council member and Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Maulana Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that former PUC chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi has been removed by 550 members of the council's executive committee and now he has nothing to do with the affairs of the council.

"Now I am the unanimously-elected chairman of PUC," Mehmood Qasmi declared while talking to the media here the other day.

"The PUC executive council has removed after it received complaints, accusing that Mr Ashrafi had allegedly opened personal accounts and obtained funds from American and German NGOs and misappropriated all these funds," he pointed out.

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Mosque Rehmatullil Alameen, he claimed that Ashrafi was attempting to be Altaf Hussain of religious organisation and was threatening Ulema that he will get put their names in fourth schedule of police if they did not join him.

He demanded the government not to give any importance to Ashrafi as he was not a representative of the PUC. He lauded the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case and hoped that proposed JIT will also give a wise decision. On the occasion, he announced appointment of Mufti Muhammad Tariq as PUC's district president. PUC central secretary general Maulana Muhammad Amjad was also present on the occasion.