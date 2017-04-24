MUZAFFARGARH - The police on Sunday arrested a woman, claiming to be a faith-healer, and her husband for selling a four-month-old child here in Muzaffargarh. The doctor and his wife who bought the child were also arrested.

The parents of the child told the media they had taken their son to the faith-healer Mussarat in Jhuggi Wala area of Muzaffargarh, where the fake faith-healer kept the child inside a room for two hours.

Mussarat fainted the minor with injection and then sold him to a doctor while telling the parents that "their child had gone back to God and would only return after they sacrifice a cow."

The parents of the child, being suspicious of the matter, approached police who recovered the infant on identification of Mussarat Bibi from Ali's house.

The police arrested the woman, her husband and a doctor and his wife who purchased the child for Rs75,000.

"A case has been lodged and all five accused have been nabbed. Among those apprehended include Mussarat, her husband, assistant, Dr Ali and his wife", quoted the Jatoi police station SHO.

A few weeks ago, a fake faith-healer in Sargodha tortured over 20 people to death over fears they would 'poison' him.