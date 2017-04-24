HAFIZABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) split verdict on Panama case disappointed the common man unlike workers of different political parties who showed mixed reaction over the ruling.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation, a man in a street showed disappointment and frustration over the half-baked decision saying, "the SC split verdict would give rise to uncertainty and the politics of confrontation in the country which is already faced with worst economic circumstances." He suggested that Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo moto notice keeping in view the prevailing situation. He also urged the CJ to form a new bench to probe the allegations to remove imminent chaos and anarchy in the country likely in the upcoming days.

During the survey, this scribe interviewed scores of people having no affiliation with any political party. Another man pointed out that the judges should have directed the PM to resign until investigation against him is completed.

An elderly man said, "I do not know what the SC has decided but what I know is that the opposition parties are hell-bent on ousting the PM." He suggested that the opposition and ruling party should make joint efforts for betterment of the country instead of indulging in the politics of agitation.

A poor worker said that the SC should have given a clear verdict instead of half-baked decision for pushing the country into uncertainty for further 67 days.

STRIKE

All the Assistant Education Officers observed complete strike against non-payment of monthly inspection allowance for the past nine months.

The officers, however, called off the strike after being assured by the Deputy Commissioner and CEO Education regarding payment of the allowance.