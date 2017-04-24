CHINIOT - MPA Ilyas Chinioti flayed the government for ignoring the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital as it has failed to provide medical facilities to people of the district.

He said the Punjab government had allocated Rs250 million for the provision of healthcare across Punjab province but the government had totally ignored district Chiniot. He demanded funds for the construction of new building at DHQ Hospital Chiniot.

He alleged that the Punjab government had ignored district Chiniot's development while funds were being diverted to others districts. The construction of Chiniot-Faisalabad dual carriageway was announced many years ago but the construction has not been started yet. He said every day, dozens of accidents occurred on the road as a result people lose their lives thus the public has declared Chiniot-Faisalabad as death road, he said.

District Bar Association President Ch Yousaf Khyali and Secretary General Syed Farman Ali Shah demanded immediate construction of the dual carriageway between Chiniot and Faisalabad.

WORST GAS, POWER CUTS

Meanwhile, prolonged outages of electricity and gas broke all the previous records in Chiniot district. Unscheduled power and gas outages have returned to Chiniot where 14-hour loadshedding in urban areas is conducted. They said that the situation in rural areas is worse where 16-hour loadshedding is conducted.

The people said that the power outages cause difficulties for students, employees, workers, business community and industries. Energy is of utmost importance for the survival of modern life, they said. The prosperity of a country is directly linked with the supply of energy, they were of the view.

"Electricity is needed in every sector of modern life. The working in all the sphere of life depends upon electricity. Without electricity our farms and industry will stop production. Our houses, trade centres, roads, schools and colleges will turn into graveyards. It is creating unrest in our society as well as in our lives," they said.

Loadshedding is creating violence in citizens against the current government because they are paying a lot of money for electricity in the form of utility bills, the people said, but they are facing the shortage of electricity.

They said, "The government is playing with the lives of innocent people. God has blessed our country with countless natural resources. The prolong loadshedding has been provoking the people for the severe protests against the government because they are facing illegal loadshedding."

The government have to face the aggressive response of the public if nothing is done, they said. The situation will be harmful for the government, they added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER