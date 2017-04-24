OKARA - A lovelorn man sustained critical burns when he attempted self-immolation to attract his alleged beloved.



The police and rescue sources informed that the incident took place in Khalilabad Colony, Depalpur on Sunday.



Muhammad Ashraf of Khalilabad Colony fell in love with a girl of the locality. She, however, did not respond, which disappointed him. To attract his beloved he went in front of his alleged beloved house, sprinkled petrol on his body and set self ablaze. Passersby rushed for his rescue and shifted him to THQ hospital with multiple burns.



The Depalpur City Police have registered a case of the incident and started investigation.