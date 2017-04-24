GUJRAT - The PML-Q took a rally to protest the prolonged power outrages, flaying the government's inability to rid the country of the menace of loadshedding.

The rally started from Zahoor Palace and ended outside Gujrat Press Club.

It was led by former provincial minister and PML-Q secretary information Imran Masood and youth Wing Gujrat City President Ch Husnain Asghar. The protesters demanded the government to resolve the grave problem that has crippled the routine life and industry. They were holding different placards and banners, having slogans against government and regarding end to loadshedding.

While addressing to the protesters, Mian Imran Masood said that the government had made many 'fake promises' with the masses regarding resolution of energy crisis. "Now faced with Panama Leaks, the rulers have forgotten everything regarding public welfare and worry about their rule," he alleged. He said the masses have now understood that the government has failed to deliver any good.

Youth wing president Ch Husnain Asghar lauded that the Muslim League youth wing and Hussain Lovers are youth-based organisations, who put a good show today. He also expressed his trust in the youth, saying that they should continue their political and welfare activities.