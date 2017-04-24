GUJRANWALA/KAMOKE/SHEIKHUPURA - Nine persons including a woman and her two minor sons died in two rain-related incident occurred separately on Sunday.

In Kamoke, four persons including a woman, her two minor sons and mother died when roof of her parent's dilapidated house collapsed during rain.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred here in Mohallah Salamat Pura. The police informed that Asia Bibi along with her three children - two sons and a daughter had come to her parents house in Mohallah Salamat Pura. In the wee hours of Sunday, roof of the house suddenly caved in during rain, leaving all of them buried under the debris.

Resultantly, 30-year-old Asia Bibi, her mother Naziran, 50, and her two sons - three-year-old Salman and two-month-old Zeeshan died on the spot. While her five-year-old daughter Ayesha and father Arshad got injured and were rushed to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala in critical condition.

In another incident that happened in Rachna Town Sheikhupura, three labourers were electrocuted when high-tension power transmission line fell on an under-construction house due to windstorm.

According to Rescue 1122, six labourers sustained severe burns after a high-tension transmission line fell over them while working at an under-construction house during windstorm and rain. They were shifted to a hospital, where three of them were pronounced as dead.

The deceased labourers were identified as Asif, Rizwan and Muzammil.

The condition of the three others is stated to be stable.

The police have started investigation into the incident.

